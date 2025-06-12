Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP

Jaipur: Ravi Prakash Meharda, Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau, has been given additional charge of Rajasthan DGP as former DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo has been appointed as RPSC chairman, an official said.

As per a government order: “Dr Ravi Prakash will hold charge of the post of Director General of Police, Rajasthan, in addition to his own duties till further orders.”

The order has been signed by Kanishal Kataria, joint secretary to Rajasthan government.

Ravi Prakash Meharda is a 1990-batch IPS officer, who has been given the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) in Rajasthan.

Known for his sharp administrative acumen, Meharada has previously served as IG of Kota and DIG in the CRPF. He is currently serving as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Rajasthan.

With this new responsibility, Dr. Meharda now shoulders the crucial task of overseeing law and order, crime control, and the modernisation of the police force across the state.

Notably, earlier this month, IPS officer Anand Srivastava was promoted to the Director General cadre.

This promotion filled a vacancy created by the retirement of Hemant Priyadarshi. Rajasthan former Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo was appointed as the new Chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday. The official order was issued by Governor Haribhau Bagde.

With this appointment, the post of DGP in Rajasthan had fallen vacant. U.R. Sahoo, a 1988 batch IPS officer from Odisha, is known for his integrity and clean image.

He took over as the DGP of Rajasthan on February 11, 2024, and has now been given a new administrative role. The RPSC chairman’s post had been vacant since August 1, 2024, following the end of Sanjay Shrotriya’s tenure.

Since then, Kailashchand Meena, a commission member, has been serving as the acting chairman. After a gap of 10 months, a full-time chairman has finally been appointed. As per rules, the RPSC chairman can serve until the age of 62.