Mehbooba hits out at Centre on 'restrictions' in J&K

Srinagar: Hitting out at the Centre after the statement of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said "repression" is the government's only method to deal with the situation in the union territory.





Even after turning Kashmir into an open air prison, Bipin Rawat's statement comes as no surprise because repression is GOIs only method to deal with the situation in J&K. It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here. https://t.co/I3UPoE5I52 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 24, 2021

"Even after turning Kashmir into an open air prison, Bipin Rawat's statement comes as no surprise because repression is GOIs only method to deal with the situation in J&K. It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here," Mehbooba tweeted.

"After taking such stringent, harsh & repressive measures like mass arrests, suspension of internet at will, frisking people (not sparing even kids), seizing bikes plus two wheelers & setting up new security bunkers all over what is left to do?"

The CDS had reportedly said that the restrictions imposed after the revocation of Article 370 may return to Kashmir at the cost of freedom of movement because of terror strikes.