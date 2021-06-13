Mehul Choksi a fugitive from justice

New Delhi: Mehul Choksi is a fugitive from justice, the chief conspirator and main beneficiary of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, and is yet to join investigations despite repeated summons, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said in its affidavit filed in Dominica's High Court of justice.

The agency called Choksi's 'gratuitous offer' of being interviewed at the place of his choice outside India meaningless, citing large evidence, oral and documentary, with which he needs to be confronted.

The affidavit accuses Choksi of misleading courts in Dominica by claiming there are no proceedings against him in India. He is fully aware of the proceedings in India and has even appointed lawyers there, according to the CBI affidavit.

The affidavit, filed by deputy inspector general Sharda Raut, explains the procedures of investigations and criminal trials in India. It says Choksi, according to the Criminal Procedure Code, cannot be tried in absentia.

It is only after an accused is produced in court or appears in court that charges can be framed for a trial to begin. Raut flew to Dominica on May 28 along with other officers in a special jet with documents to back India attempts for Choksi's deportation from Dominica.

Choksi went missing from Antigua and Barbuda, where he is a citizen, on May 23. He was found in Dominica the next day and has since been charged with illegal entry into the Caribbean country.

Choksi's lawyers, Vijay Aggarwal, Wayne Marsh, and his wife, Priti Choksi, have alleged he was abducted and taken to Dominica.