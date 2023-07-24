Live
'Mentally unstable' man murders grandparents in Kerala
Highlights
Thiruvananthapuram: A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly undergoing treatment for mental instability, killed his maternal grandparents at Thrissur.
The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Abdulla Kutty and his wife Jameela, aged 60, police said on Monday.
The murders came to the fore when the elderly couple's son, who resides nearby, came in the morning for breakfast.
Accused, identified as Agmal, a college dropout and upset after his parents separated, turned to drugs and was behaving in a distraught manner, locals said.
Soon, the police was called and Agmal, who was on the run, was taken into custody.
