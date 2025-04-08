Met dept issues red alert for heatwave in Rajasthan, rain likely on April 11

The heatwave sweeping across Rajasthan has intensified with both daytime and nighttime temperatures soaring to alarming levels. In a rare phenomenon, nights are becoming unusually warm. Phalodi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.8 degree Celsius, while Jodhpur and Udaipur saw night temperatures stay above 26°C.

For the second consecutive day, maximum temperatures in Jaisalmer and Barmer remained at 45.6°C.

According to IMD Jaipur Director R.S. Sharma, “There is a strong possibility of heatwave conditions and unusually warm nights affecting Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, and most areas of the Jaipur division between April 7 and April 9. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in parts of the Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions.”

However, relief may be on the horizon. “A new western disturbance is expected to become active around April 10–11, which could bring cloud cover, thunderstorms, and light rainfall to parts of western and northern Rajasthan,” Sharma said. This may lead to a 2–3 degree C drop in temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Barmer district on Tuesday, along with an orange alert for six districts and a yellow alert for twelve others. The current spell of extreme heat is expected to persist until April 9.

In the last 24 hours, Barmer was the hottest at 45.6 degree Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer (45.4 degree C), Chittorgarh (44.4 degree C), Bikaner (44.3 degree C), Kota (44.1 degree C), Phalodi (43.4 degree C), Sri Ganganagar, Jodhpur, and Churu (43.3 degree C each), Bhilwara (43 degree C), Udaipur (41.9 degree C), Ajmer (42.1 degree C), Dungarpur (42.3 degree C), Jaipur (41.8 degree C), Alwar and Sikar (41.5 degree C each), and Nagaur and Baran (41.4 degree C each).

The IMD’s Jaipur Centre has also issued a ‘warm night’ alert for cities including Phalodi, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, and Ajmer, where minimum temperatures are not dipping below 25 degree Celsius.

On Monday, Phalodi recorded a minimum of 28.6 degree C, further indicating the unusual nighttime heat.