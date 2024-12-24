Metro Rail, Science City on the anvil in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Metro rail will be operated and Science City will be set up in Dhenkanal and the State government has taken the initiative in this regard. This was stated by Sci-ence and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra during the district- level agricul-ture machinery ‘mela’ at Mini Stadium on Saturday.

Patra said the Science City will be established at Kapilash at an estimated Rs 1,200 crore. Besides, there is a proposal to construct Ring Road to connect Kapilash. The Sci-ence City is set to become a hub for research and education, fostering innovation and promoting technological advancements. The metro rail project, on the other hand, will provide better transport options for residents of Dhenkanal enhancing overall mobility in the region.

Patra emphasised the role of science in enhancing agricultural productivity and urged farmers to contribute to making the State self-sufficient in agriculture.

The fair showcased the latest agricultural machinery, inspiring farmers to adopt new technologies for better productivity. The Chief Minister’s Innovative Agricultural Ma-chinery Award was presented to Govardhan Puran, Gitanjali Prusty, Sameer Kumar Sa-hu and Soumya Ranjan Samal.

Additionally, the event featured a drawing competition and awards were given to the best agricultural machinery dealers. A cultural programme brought the event to a lively close.