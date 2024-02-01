Midnight Religious Ceremonies At Gyanvapi Masjid Following Court's Permission For Prayers

Following the Varanasi district court's decision that permitted a priest to conduct prayers in the cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid, religious ceremonies were conducted on the premises at midnight. Preparations for the puja started promptly after the court's order, and the aarti took place amid tight security. The development was confirmed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, stating that the court's orders were complied with. The rituals included Shayan arti performed by a pujari of KVM Trust, along with the initiation of an Akhand Jyoti. The path to 'Tekhana,' in front of the Vishwanath Temple, was opened at midnight, where idols found during the Gyanvapi premises survey were placed, and prayers followed, including the offerings of prasad.



Starting Thursday, authorities at the Gyanvapi complex would undertake various worship rituals, such as Shayan Aarti and Mangal Aarti, along with prayers. Offerings from the worship were handed over to the Kashi Vishwanath Trust by the administration. The Uttar Pradesh Police remained on alert, conducting patrols to prevent untoward incidents and monitoring social media for any circulating rumors. Security personnel were deployed around the Gyanvapi complex.



Advocate Sohan Lal Arya stated that arrangements had been made, but Vyas Ka Tekhana had not been opened for devotees yet. Devotees were heard chanting 'Har-Har Mahadev.' Chairman of Kashi Vishwanath Trust Nagendra Pandey commented on the ruling, expressing that the court had ordered the opening and subsequent worship at the 'tehkhana,' and all necessary procedures would be followed. The court ruled that prayers would be conducted at regular intervals by a "pujari" nominated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust and the petitioner claiming his grandfather offered puja at the cellar up to December 1993.

While the VHP welcomed the order, Muslim side counsel Mumtaz Ahmed mentioned they would challenge it in the high court. The judge allowed the plaintiffs to submit objections before the court on February 8. The order was delivered on the plea of Shailendra Kumar Pathak, asserting that his maternal grandfather, priest Somnath Vyas, offered prayers until December 1993.