Migrants saviour Sood’s sister to contest in Punjab Assembly polls

Chandigarh: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood on Sunday said his sister Malvika is joining politics, but added he has no such plans for himself. Malvika later said she will contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from Moga. Sood, who is from Moga district, said his sister has done a lot of amazing work in the past.

"We today officially want to say that Malvika will certainly come to serve Punjab," the actor said, addressing the media at his residence in the district. Asked about joining any political party, Sood said no decision has yet been taken in this regard.

"We have not yet taken a call about the party. Whenever the time comes, we will make sure that we let you know," he said. When asked whether he would enter politics, Sood said he has not thought about it. "It is a very big decision in life. I think Malvika is strongly rooted in Moga… For me (joining politics), I have not thought of it," he said.

Asked about his recent meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Sood said both of them are good people.

On SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sood said he would meet him too, adding that Badal has vast experience in politics. About the ongoing farmers' protest, the actor said it was necessary that the farmers get their rights, asserting that their issues should be resolved so that they can return to their fields.

"What we are eating is because of them. It is important they should be happy," he said. He also emphasized on improving the healthcare system in the state.

"There are several dispensaries in villages in Punjab where nobody is there (for patients). Sometimes in government hospitals, doctors and medicines were not available. These things should be set right," Sood said.

To a question on income tax raids on his premises in September, he said he had faced many difficulties in the past but he continued his fight for the people.

Replying to another query, Sood said unemployment was the biggest issue in Punjab. "The biggest problem of Punjab is unemployment, and when people do not get jobs, they take to drugs. We are already working on it," he said.

He stressed that the IT industry should be promoted in the state in a big way for generating employment opportunities. Sood also announced a dialysis service for needy patients free of charge.

Later talking to reporters, Malvika said she had been working towards addressing issues related to healthcare and education. The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year. Sood grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.