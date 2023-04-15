Millets Mission running into hurdles in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Odisha Millets Mission was launched to revive and promote millets in farms and on plates. The mission aimed to give a big push to millet production and ensure better income for farmers. Millet is a climate resilient crop and rich source of nutrition.

But Millets Mission is facing roadblocks and needs policy intervention in the best interest of farmers as well as women entrepreneurs. Sources said 949 farmers cultivated millet on 487 hectares in Bhuban, Kankadahada, Parjang, Hindol and Odapada blocks last year. The major producers of the crop are Odapada and Bhuban blocks. A total of 138 quintals of millet was produced against a target of 270 quintals. Elephants often destroy millet crops during kharif season. Another problem is that the yield is low due to delay in selection of Facilitating Agencies (FAs). Five FAs have been selected to encourage farmers to take up millet cultivation.

The women entrepreneurs said they are running eight millet café stalls on government office premisesbut are getting millet products from other districts. They are unable to manufacture finished products here as they don't have processing units. They also said theyare incurring losses as food packets remain unsold within the expiry period. Lokanath Prusty, a farmer, said millet is not covered under crop insurance scheme. So the farmers are always at risk when there is loss of crop due to various reasons. Only small and medium farmers are covered under Millets Mission. The government has not taken the initiative to include large farmers under the mission.

During the rabi season, many farmers have failed to cultivate millet due to lack of irrigation facilities. According to the reports of Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO), millet is grown on 155 hectares against a target of 300 hectares due to lack of irrigation facilities. CDAO Sarat Kumar Tosh said only paddy is covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Dhenkanal. He admitted that there is lack of irrigation facilities for millet during rabi season. "We will soon provide technology to farmers during harvest and post harvest period," he added.

Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi admitted loss of millet crops due to man-animal conflict. The issue will be discussed in the next meeting of the officials, he said.