Mimicry episode over, Trinamool MP gets dinner invitation from VP

Kolkata: The bad blood between Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee over the latter's mimicry of him during the recent Winter Session of the Parliament seems to be over.

Dhankhar not only wished Banerjee on his birthday on Thursday but had also invited him along with his wife for dinner at his official residence.

Banerjee himself confirmed the development, saying that he was overwhelmed that the Vice President personally had a telephonic conversation with his wife where he conveyed his blessings to the entire Banerjee family.

Banerjee also confirmed the dinner invitation from Dhankhar to him and his wife.

The three-time Trinamool MP from Sreerampore constituency in Hooghly district sparked off controversy after he was spotted mimicking the Vice President within the Parliament premises.

Dhankar himself took strong objection and said that such an insult of the chair of the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman was totally unacceptable. Banerjee, on his part, claimed that mimicry is a form of performing art.

President Droupadi Murmu also condemned the manner in which the Vice President was insulted within the Parliament premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up Dhankar and expressed his concern.