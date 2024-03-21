Minaketan vying for BJD ticket

Bhubaneswar : Minaketan Jena, a grassroots-level social worker from Bhubaneswar, is hopeful of getting ticket to contest from Bhubaneswar Central Assembly seat as BJD candidate.

He said his focus remains on addressing the needs of the people and advocating their rights. Having presented his credentials to the Chief Minister twice in the past, Jena eagerly anticipates the opportunity to contest in the upcoming elections.

“The Chief Minister knows me personally,” Jena said. “I am hopeful of receiving a ticket this time, and if given the chance, I am committed to contesting from Bhubaneswar Central constituency to serve the people diligently.”