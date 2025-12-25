Mines Secy reviews NALCO’s growth plan

Bhubaneswar: Union Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stressed the need for timely completion of expansion projects, meeting production targets, and systematically boosting operational efficiency, while reviewing state-run NALCO’s ongoing expansion initiatives and performance.

NALCO, a key player in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminium production, is ramping up capacities amid increasing domestic demand for aluminium in EVs, renewables, and infrastructure. He commended National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) for its collective achievements and strong performance across key physical and financial parameters. Goyal urged everyone to keep raising the bar in every aspect of its operations.

Earlier in the day, he also had a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior state government officials to discuss matters related to expediting Nalco’s expansion activities at its mines and refinery complex in Damanjodi and smelter and power complex at Angul.

He also chaired a review meeting on operationalisation of auctioned major mineral blocks with senior state government officials and preferred bidders of auctioned blocks.