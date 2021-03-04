Minimum temperatures improve in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar:The rising trend of minimum and maximum temperatures continued in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as the meteorological (MET) office forecast rain and snow on Sunday.

"Minimum and maximum temperatures continued to improve in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.

"A short spell of rain/snow is likely to occur on Sunday," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg minus 1 as the minimum temperature of the day while the maximum at these places on Wednesday was 18.2, 15.4 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Leh town had minus 5.9, Kargil minus 6.6 and Drass minus 6.9 as minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 12.6, Katra 11.8, Batote 6.8, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 4.2 as the night's lowest temperature.