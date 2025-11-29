Minister flags irregularities during spot visit in Begumpur

Social Welfare Minister and North West Delhi in-charge Ravindra Indraj Singh, along with Deputy Mayor and local councillor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, inspected sanitation arrangements and ongoing development works in Ward 27, Begumpur, on Friday. During the visit, the minister instructed officials to expand the water supply and sewer line network in the area and directed that pending work related to roads, sewers, drains, culverts and the community hall in Begumpur be completed quickly and with full quality.

He noted that irregularities in works undertaken during the previous government’s tenure were clearly visible. According to him, several projects were either never executed or were completed with serious signs of corruption. He said the visit with officials was aimed at addressing these issues and ensuring relief for residents.

The minister instructed DSIDC to immediately complete the unfinished road and drain work on Banke Bihari Road and directed PWD to finish the pending drain work on the main road. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department was asked to prioritise the construction of the culvert on Shamshan Road. He also directed that the pending electricity connection at the Begumpur community hall be completed without delay so that residents can access the facility.

While reviewing the ongoing road and sewer work on Barwala Road, Singh asked the concerned departments to finish these projects within the set deadlines. He stressed that all agencies must adhere to the timelines to ensure early relief for the public.