The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, in collaboration with the Australian Government, successfully hosted a roundtable on Enhancing Health Workforce Training and Skill Pathways on August 21, 2023, in New Delhi.

The distinguished event saw the participation of Hon. Mark Butler MP, Minister for Health and Aged Care, Government of Australia, alongside Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE welcomed the Honourable Minister Butler and his team for this Roundtable Discussion. He shared the current developments within the skill ecosystem where the National Education Policy of 2021 created a National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) to provide harmonization between education and skills and ensure horizontal and vertical mobility of students.

Further, he highlighted the situation of global shortage in Healthcare sector for qualified professionals and how India is ready is to address this issue with skilling in India along with Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi’s recent approval of setting up of 157 new nursing colleges in India.

With increased focus to meet the demand for skilled workforce globally, Secretary MSDE highlighted that the assessment cost is one of the key areas which needs to be addressed by Australia and fast-track the process of citizenship for these Health Sector workers in Australia. For an enhanced and better cooperation, he emphasized for developing a scholarship program for training and learning of Indian workforce in Australia.

Secretary, MSDE, emphasized the significance of nurturing this crucial partnership through enhanced collaboration in skill development. This collaboration would entail content sharing, removal of barriers hindering international mobility, and streamlining the associated time and cost for skilled Indian professionals.

Honourable Minister Butler congratulated India on its highly effective G20 presidency and underscored India's pivotal role in driving global progress. He quoted that for every 25 persons, 1 is Indian in Australia as on date and thus Indian Diaspora has become quite an integral part for Australian economy.

He mentioned that with recent visits of PMs of both the nations to each country and other ministerial visits, the bilateral relationships between both the countries have attained new heights. He highlighted the situation of prevailing shortage of healthcare professionals in Australia and confirmed his commitment to overcome the barriers to ensure for a better and increased mobility of Indian Healthcare professionals to Australia.

He congratulated the Secretary, MSDE, for producing good, qualified professionals in Health Sector, but also shared his concern for the situation faced by Australia after COVID-19 pandemic and thus a necessity for preparedness in Health Sector for any upcoming situation like COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming future as well. Keeping this in mind, he requested Secretary MSDE for more skilled workforce in Health Sector to meet the Australian Health Sector demand.

The roundtable convened officials from key Indian ministries, including the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of External Affairs, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Health Care Sector Skill Council, as well as representatives from the Australian High Commission. Additionally, officials from the Department of Health and Aged Care (DHAC), the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Education, and Austrade represented the Australian Government. The participation of industry bodies and private sector entities like CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), ApolloMed Skills, and Lourde Academy further enriched the discussions.

The roundtable featured comprehensive presentations from both India, and Australia, deliberating on the demand for healthcare and care workers in both the countries’ potential to emerge as a preferred source of skilled talent for this sector.

During the roundtable, comprehensive strategies were discussed aiming to transform ideas into actionable outcomes. These strategies included a cost-efficient testing model with expense reimbursement for international mobility, a dual language assessment approach, streamlined regulatory procedures for skill migration, a UK-Ireland-like approach to experience requirements, mapping of Job Roles with Australia for harmonization of skills, customised and tailored courses as per the need and requirement of the Australian Health Sector market and demand, importance of recognition of qualifications of Indian Workforce in Australia, eased out process for visa, reduced cost of assessment by Australia and exploring market-driven incentives for recruitment agencies. This focused discourse reflects the commitment to enhance health workforce training and skill pathways, making the roundtable a pivotal platform for collaborative progress.

The dynamic opportunities for Indian professionals in the Australian healthcare sector signal a favourable juncture to elevate bilateral relations. The roundtable infused momentum into this pursuit by fostering an environment for constructive and transparent exchange of ideas aimed at enhancing health workforce training and skill pathways between India and Australia. The event capitalised on expert insights and experiences to chart a collaborative path forward, promising mutual growth and prosperity.