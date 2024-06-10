Live
Minor girl raped by juvenile neighbour in south Delhi
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in south Delhi, an official said on Monday, adding that they have apprehended the 16-year-old accused.
Sharing details, police said on Sunday that a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received regarding a sexual assault on a minor girl at Lodhi Colony police station, following which, a police team rushed to the spot.
Upon reaching the spot, the victim, a resident of Meharchand Market was found along with her grandmother.
“The mother of the girl narrated the sexual assault by her neighbour at his house 3-4 days ago, he is also a minor,” said a senior police official.
On the statement of the complainant, a case under section 376- AB of Indian Penal Code and 6 POCSO Act was registered at Lodhi Colony police station.
“The juvenile was apprehended and sent to observation home. Further investigation is underway,” the official added.