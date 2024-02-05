Live
Minority community religious leaders meet PM Modi, endorse his leadership
In a push to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, a delegation of 25 religious leaders from minority communities met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on Monday. The delegation also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
After the meeting, the religious leaders stated that different people from different communities are united in India and are living like brothers and sisters.
“Unity and peace are supreme for this country,” the leaders said, adding, “Bharat is moving very fast on the path of becoming 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
“Our traditions are different, but humanity is what keeps us united. We are all one in the country. We have to take the country forward,” the religious leaders said.
“The presence of leaders of minority communities at the new Parliament building presents a beautiful picture of changing India, which is one and united," They said, adding, “The nation is above everything and above all personal considerations.”
The delegation included chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, and leaders representing various minority communities.
Earlier, Ilyasi told mediapersons, “'Paigaam-e-mohabbat hai, paigaam desh hai'. Today, I am going to meet the Prime Minister.”