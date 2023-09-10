  • Menu
Missing BSF trooper traced in native Bihar village

Missing BSF trooper traced in native Bihar village
The border security force (BSF) trooper who went missing from duty on Friday in J&K’s Poonch district was on Sunday traced in his native village in Bihar.

The trooper was on general duty at Bharani forward post on the line of control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

“He was found in his native village in Bihar on Sunday morning. Police had registered an FIR into this incident on Friday in Poonch district,” officials said.

