- Country will be protected only if INDIA block wins 2024 elections, says M.K Stalin
- Industry stakeholders hail inclusion of startups as part of G20 Delhi Declaration
- 'Nothing Hindu' about what the BJP does says Rahul Gandhi
- If you believe in 'manifesting' ,then you're more likely to get 'bankrupt', says study
- At G20 summit, PM Modi makes renewed push for UNSC expansion; US, Russia, France praise outcomes under Indian presidency
- India to decide on crypto regulations after 'extensive discussions' globally, IMF-FSB paper to act as 'bottom line' : Official
- British PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty spend 45 minutes at Akshardham temple, enquire about its architecture and history
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan match halted in Colombo due to heavy rain; Rohit, Gill slam fifties
- Musk's ex-partner Grimes demands to see her son, in now deleted X post
- Rajnath Singh to open 90 BRO projects on Tuesday
Missing BSF trooper traced in native Bihar village
The border security force (BSF) trooper who went missing from duty on Friday in J&K’s Poonch district was on Sunday traced in his native village in Bihar.
The trooper was on general duty at Bharani forward post on the line of control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district.
“He was found in his native village in Bihar on Sunday morning. Police had registered an FIR into this incident on Friday in Poonch district,” officials said.
