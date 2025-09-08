Live
- Rajagopal Reddy vows to secure justice for triple R road oustees
- Government’s incompetence being blamed on YSRCP: MLC
- Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants
- Deek Parassini’s Free Truth-Based Sessions Spark Global Transformation, Impacting Over 63,000 Lives
- Bengaluru to Host India’s First Quantum City at Hessarghatta
- 31 trapped cattle rescued
- 5 minors detained for killing 12-yr-old boy
- Vizag gears up for first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup
- Guv felicitates tribal girl who cracked NEET
- iPhone 17 Pro launch: Small changes that could make a big difference in camera performance
Missing girl’s body found in canal
Angul: The body of a 10-year-old girl, who was missing, was found in a canal in Angul district on Sunday, following which locals staged a road...
Angul: The body of a 10-year-old girl, who was missing, was found in a canal in Angul district on Sunday, following which locals staged a road blockade, demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the minor’s death, police said. The body of the minor was recovered in Shyamsundarpur under Angul Sadar police station limits. The body bore injury marks on neck and mouth.
The girl, a Class 5 student, had gone to play in the area on Saturday evening, and family members of the minor and locals started searching for her as she did not return home. They lodged a complaint with the local police station on Saturday night, alleging that she went missing while playing in the area, Angul SP Rahul Jain said.
“On the basis of the written complaint lodged by the girl’s father, we started an investigation, and her body was recovered from a ‘nullah’ near Shyamsundarpur this morning,” he said. After recovering the body, a scientific team, police personnel with a dog reached the spot and started an investigation, he said. “I will personally supervise and monitor the case,” the SP said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of the death can be ascertained after the autopsy report, Jain said. The SP said the police would investigate all angles, as some locals alleged that the girl was raped and then murdered.
Locals blocked Angul-Bantala Road, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and justice for the girl’s family. Due to the blockade, vehicular movement was disrupted for several hours.