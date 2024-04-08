Missing Pune Engineering Student Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

In a distressing turn of events, the lifeless body of a 22-year-old female engineering student from Pune, who had been missing since March 30, was discovered in Ahmednagar, confirmed a police official.

According to reports, she had been abducted by three individuals, one of whom was identified as a friend from college, with the intention of extorting ransom money. Tragically, she was later strangled to death, the police official revealed.

The victim, a student at a college in the Wagholi area, had last been seen with a male college acquaintance and two others on March 29, when they had reportedly dropped her off at her hostel. Subsequently, on March 30, she was taken to Ahmednagar where the abduction unfolded. It was alleged that the perpetrators demanded a ransom of Rs 9 lakh from her parents before ending her life. The police official further disclosed that after committing the heinous act, they buried her body on the outskirts of Ahmednagar and disposed of her cellphone SIM card.

The investigation into her disappearance gained momentum after her family filed a missing person report. Through meticulous technical analysis, the authorities were able to identify and apprehend the three suspects, leading to their subsequent arrest, the official stated.

This disturbing incident underscores the importance of vigilance and prompt action in ensuring the safety and security of individuals, particularly in cases of abduction and ransom.