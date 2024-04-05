Missing teenager's body found stuffed in suitcase in Haryana's Ambala

Chandigarh: The body of a teenager, who was missing for the past three days, was found stuffed in a suitcase kept in a car in Haryana's Ambala town on Friday, police said.

The father of the victim, a Class 9 student, had received a ransom letter on Thursday.

"The boy’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase," a police official told the media.

The child’s eyes were gouged out by the accused.

The police have taken the body into their custody and started an investigation. The forensic team reached the spot and collected some evidence. The body was found in a car parked in front of a house in Dudhla Mandi area, he added.