Mission 2030: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with migrant Rajasthani Community in Hyd

Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacted with migrant Rajasthani community, industrialists and other stakeholders in Hyderabad during a gathering held at Marriott Convention Center. The occasion served as a platform for valuable suggestions for the forthcoming Vision-2030 document, aiming to chart the future course of Rajasthan's development.

Despite challenging geographical conditions, Rajasthan is experiencing rapid development. In pursuit of this vision, the state government has launched "Mission-2030," designed to accelerate Rajasthan's progress by tenfold, transforming it into the Rajasthan of dreams. Efforts are being made to ensure the active participation of both residents and migrant Rajasthanis in the state's journey of progress.

Chief Minister Gehlot appealed to as many people as possible to contribute their suggestions for the document through online and other means. He acknowledged the substantial contributions of Rajasthan- origin industrialists to the nation's development. Eminent migrant Rajasthanis such as GD Birla and Jamnalal Bajaj played pivotal roles in the freedom movement alongside Mahatma Gandhi. Chief Minister Gehlot highlighted the establishment of Rajasthan Foundation during his first term as Chief Minister, which has strengthened the bond between migrant Rajasthanis and Rajasthan, offering a systematic and impactful platform for engagement.

Gehlot reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of all sections of society. He talked about how Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in healthcare, with schemes like the Chiranjeevi Yojana offering free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh and extensive health insurance coverage for over 93 percent of the population.

Throughout the program, various individuals, including Kishan Kumawat, Dr Suman, Mukesh Jangid, Dheeraj Khaitan, Dr Vipin Goyal, and Subhash Aggarwal, provided their valuable suggestions. The event was graced by the presence of a large number of migrant Rajasthanis.