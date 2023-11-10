  • Menu
Mizoram: Over 87% turnout in re-polling at one voting centre

Mizoram: Over 87% turnout in re-polling at one voting centre
Around 87.08 per cent of the 1,084 voters on Friday cast their votes in the re-polling held in Muallungthu polling station in Aizawl South-III assembly constituency, officials said.

Aizawl: Around 87.08 per cent of the 1,084 voters on Friday cast their votes in the re-polling held in Muallungthu polling station in Aizawl South-III assembly constituency, officials said.

The re-polling began at 7 a.m. on Friday morning and ended at 4 p.m.

No untoward incident was reported.

Re-polling was necessitated in the Muallungthu polling station as the polling officials on Tuesday conducted the actual voting in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) without holding the mandatory mock-poll in the polling station.

After getting a report from the Returning officer of the Aizawl South-III constituency, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered re-polling in the voting centre.

Four candidates are in the fray in Aizawl South-III constituency.

Mizoram went to polls on November 7 to elect 40 members of the Mizoram Assembly with around 80.62 per cent of 8.57 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

In all, 174 candidates, including 16 women, contested the elections.

