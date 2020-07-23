Mizoram: People sleeping in temporary tents after the hit of series of earthquakes

Mizoram: Many people in Champhai district in Mizoram bordering Myanmar are spending nights outside their homes in temporary tents after a series of earthquakes hit the northeastern state in a month.

According to sources, 22 earthquakes have rocked four districts Champhai, Saitual, Siaha and Serchhip since June 18. The tremors ranged from 4.2 to 5.5 in magnitude. Champhai was the hardest hit district.

Speaking on this, Champhai district Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zuali said, "Temporary tents were set up at several villages by people and the district administration provided sheets, water barrels, solar lamps and first-aid kits to them.

She said that biscuits and food supplements were also provided to old people. According to the deputy commissioner, at least 20 earthquakes have hit Champhai district in a month. She said that more than 16 villages have been affected by the earthquakes and over 170 houses, including churches and community halls were damaged.

On Monday, the government sent three teams of doctors that consisted of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and medical specialists to the earthquake hit areas to assist the people, who developed mental trauma following the quakes.

The teams are currently touring affected villages in Champhai district.

Dr C Lalhrekima, a psychiatrist in a government hospital, said that many people have undergone stress due to frequent earthquakes. He said that counseling was given to such people rather than medication.