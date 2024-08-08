  • Menu
MK Stalin To Launch 'Tamil Pudhalvan' Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Highlights

  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to launch the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme, providing Rs 1,000 per month to boys pursuing higher education after completing their studies in government schools.
  • This new initiative builds on the success of the 'Pudhumai Penn' program for girls, aiming to support approximately 3.28 lakh students.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will introduce a new financial assistance scheme on Friday, offering Rs 1,000 per month to boys who pursue higher education after completing their studies in government-run schools.

This initiative, named 'Tamil Pudhalvan,' follows the success of a similar program for girls called 'Pudhumai Penn,' which provides Rs 1,000 per month to girls who continue their education after attending government schools.

The 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme aims to support several lakh students and extend the benefits already provided by 'Pudhumai Penn.' Since its launch on September 5, 2022, 'Pudhumai Penn' has assisted over 2.09 lakh girls in the 2022-2023 period, with an additional 64,231 included in 2024. The state government has invested Rs 371.77 crore in 'Pudhumai Penn' so far and allocated Rs 370 crore for the 2024-2025 financial year, with an extension for Tamil medium government-aided school students.

Under the new 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme, boys who have studied in state government schools from Classes 6 to 12 and continue their education will receive Rs 1,000 monthly. The scheme is expected to benefit approximately 3.28 lakh students.

