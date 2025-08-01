MLAs defections: SC gives Speaker 3 months to decide

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a crucial verdict on the petition filed by the BRS leaders on the disqualification of 10 of its MLAs, who had joined the ruling Congress party. The apex court asked the Telangana Assembly speaker to take a decision within the next three months.

In its 74-page judgement, the court struck down the orders of the division bench of the High Court and wanted the Parliament to take a decision on the time-limit for the speaker to take a decision. It observed that it cannot allow a situation of ‘operation successful, but patient dead’ by allowing the petition to be kept pending, which would eventually allow the MLAs to benefit.

The apex court rejected the prayer by the petitioners that it should decide the disqualification petitions, referring to the precedents in Kihoto Hollahan and Subhash Desai cases of a similar nature.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao and MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy had filed the petitions against the MLAs’ defections.

The Supreme Court observed that the MLAs should not ask for extending the process as if they persist with such a plea, the Speaker can take an adverse decision. Political defections have become a topic of discussions and if these are not stopped, these have the power to damage democracy, it held.

“We have also examined various speeches made in Parliament on this issue on various occasions. The Speaker's decision on disqualification proceedings is to avoid delay in courts. The Speaker is empowered to act against those who have changed parties. The powers of judicial review in relation to Articles 136, 226, 227 are very limited. The division bench erred in interfering with the orders of the single judge of the Telangana High Court. The Speaker, while acting as a judicial officer, acts as a tribunal subject to the jurisdiction of the High Court and the Supreme Court,” the court ruled.

The Court observed that the Speaker cannot get constitutional protection by acting in such a manner. “We are setting aside the judgment of the division bench of the Telangana High Court on November 22, 2014. Even in important decisions, Speakers of the Legislative Assembly are delaying action against defectors who pose a threat to democracy. Therefore, there was a need for Parliament to review the existing mechanism for disqualification of MLAs under the Anti-Defection Act. Such actions become meaningless after years. It is unfortunate that the Speaker has issued a notice on the issue only after the Supreme Court had issued a notice”.