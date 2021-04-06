Mobile games: ‘Make in India’ heroes a hit

New Delhi: Mobile games have been the centre of attraction for kids. As per the reports, 98% of the games played in India are based on foreign characters and background. PUBG is one such game that has been banned in the country yet there are foreign games such as Temple Run, Subway Surfers or Angry birds and many more that have nothing indigenous in them.

Government has come up with a plan to replace the foreign oriented games character and background with Indian mythological gods and Indian background. Characters such as Jhansi Ki Rani, Maa Durga, Shiv ji will now be introduced as games character.

This will serve the dual purpose i.e on one side it will create enthusiasm amongst the Indian Kids for their heroes and on the other hand the games would have less violence and explicit content as we see in foreign games.

A committee under the leadership of Dr Parag Mankikar has presented a blueprint for opening National centre of Excellence for Animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) to the government. Information and telecommunication minister Prakash Javedkar has said that the process will start by the month of July-August. The first such centre will be established in Mumbai. It will have four wings, AVGC training wing , AVGC R&D, AVGC project production and AVGC startup.

Dr Parag has said that their aim is to see India as a "Vishwaguru" in the positivity market. The foreign games have a thing for violence and weapons and as such the market for the games is around 14.6 Lacs crore. Although the market for games related to studies, military training, tourism and management skills are also seeing an rise in demand over the period of time. The market for these have surpassed 50 Arab Dollars. Dr Parag further said that India has effective workforce for making games related to health, exercise and meditation, but the workforce is being harnessed by foreign companies for their own good.