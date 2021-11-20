Moderate quake jolts Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur: An earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Jalore in the early hours of Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors of the quake, which occurred at 2.26 a.m., were felt in several villages in Pali, Sirohi, Jalore and Jodhpur districts for 7 to 12 seconds.

Panic stricken people rushed out of their homes.

The quake was epicentered in Jalore, officials confirmed.

Research is required to study the geological movement in the Aravalli belt, the officials said, adding that the rubbing of tectonic plates in the fault line adjoining Gujarat led to the quake.