  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Moderate quake jolts Rajasthan's Jalore

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

An earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Jalore in the early hours of Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Jaipur: An earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Jalore in the early hours of Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors of the quake, which occurred at 2.26 a.m., were felt in several villages in Pali, Sirohi, Jalore and Jodhpur districts for 7 to 12 seconds.

Panic stricken people rushed out of their homes.

The quake was epicentered in Jalore, officials confirmed.

Research is required to study the geological movement in the Aravalli belt, the officials said, adding that the rubbing of tectonic plates in the fault line adjoining Gujarat led to the quake.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X