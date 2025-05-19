Modern parking lot for tourists and devotees visiting Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In response to the growing influx of tourists and devotees to the city of Lord Shri Ram, the Yogi government has taken a significant step forward. A State-of-the-art parking facility has been created behind the district jail, situated over a vast area of 14,000 square meters, at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore.

Puneet Ojha, Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation Construction Department, said the new facility can accommodate 48 large vehicles, more than 150 four-wheelers, and numerous motorcycles, providing much-needed relief for visitors. This initiative is part of the Yogi government’s efforts to position Ayodhya as a major centre for religious and cultural tourism on a global scale.

Millions of devotees and tourists visit the site daily to see the Ram temple, and this parking area has been prioritised to enhance their experience. It is expected to significantly reduce congestion and improve traffic management in the city.

Additional features of the parking facility include different zones within the parking area designated for various vehicle types. Charging stations for electric vehicles have also been installed, promoting eco-friendly travel and catering to tourists who use EVs. Furthermore, the parking lot is equipped with proper lighting, CCTV cameras, and security personnel to ensure a safe and organised environment.

Apart from attractive amenities for tourists have been added to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the parking facility, the walls of the district jail have been adorned with vibrant paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana, the cultural heritage of Ayodhya, and its religious significance.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take selfies in front of these beautiful murals.

Officials said that these developments would benefit tourists and locals. Previously, the lack of parking in Ayodhya forced tourists to park their vehicles on the streets or in unsafe areas, leading to traffic jams and inconveniences. This new parking facility not only provides much-needed relief to tourists but also eases the traffic situation for local residents. After entering the Naka via the highway from Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, and Ambedkar Nagar, drivers can reach the parking lot via the overbridge from the mausoleum.

With these comprehensive facilities are available with all essential facilities have been incorporated into the parking area.

Puneet Ojha, Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation Construction Department, stated that the surface of the parking lot is made of reinforced cement concrete (RCC). Additionally, toilet facilities and boom barriers will be installed soon. A tender will be issued shortly to oversee the operation of the stand.