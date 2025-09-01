Modi at SCO Summit LIVE: Terrorism’s horrific reality seen in Pahalgam, says PM

Modi will then hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin bilaterally, before returning to India.

PM Modi SCO summit was underway in Tianjin, the northern Chinese port city, on Sunday, a few days before China stages a massive military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

At the SCO Summit plenary, PM Modi will outline India’s priorities in strengthening regional partnerships, says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Highlights from PM Modi's Meetings

PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. He also held bilateral meetings with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to push for greater regional cooperation.

In his address to the SCO plenary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly denounced Pahalgam terrorism remark:

“The attack in Pahalgam was not only an attack on India, but on humanity itself. I thank all countries that sent us messages of support and solidarity,” he said.

In Modi SCO speech, that with the people of India re-energised and determined to fight this menace, terrorism, wherever and by whomever it occurs, will not be allowed to succeed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his address at the opening of the SCO summit India updates, called on member states to speed up the establishment of an SCO Development Bank for greater economic cooperation across the region. Xi also condemned “bullying behaviour” in international affairs and called for greater fairness, justice, and resistance to Cold War–style confrontation.

The Chinese leader also noted that the SCO has helped build military confidence-building measures along member countries’ emphasizing that boundaries should be lines of friendship, not confrontation, he promised 2 billion yuan in grants to SCO countries this year and 10 billion yuan in loans to banks in consortium nations over three years.