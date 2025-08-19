Modi Calls For Unanimous Support Of CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President Candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a direct appeal to Opposition parties to support the National Democratic Alliance's Vice President candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, advocating for a consensus-based election to the position of Rajya Sabha chairman.

Speaking at the NDA parliamentary meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Modi emphasized that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is actively engaging with leaders across party lines to build support for the Maharashtra Governor's candidacy. The Prime Minister characterized the ongoing discussions as comprehensive, stating that Singh maintains continuous dialogue with all political stakeholders.

Modi praised Radhakrishnan as an exemplary choice for the Vice Presidential role, highlighting his unblemished public record and modest demeanor. The Prime Minister described the nominee as someone who has maintained a controversy-free career throughout his years of public service, making him well-suited for the constitutional position.

Following a personal meeting with Radhakrishnan in Delhi on Monday, Modi expressed his endorsement through social media, conveying best wishes to the nominee and acknowledging his extensive experience across various domains. The Prime Minister emphasized that Radhakrishnan's decades of public service would significantly benefit the nation, expressing confidence in his continued dedication and resolve.

The NDA's selection of the Maharashtra Governor emerged from a BJP parliamentary board meeting held on Sunday, which saw participation from key leadership including Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The decision represents the alliance's strategic choice for the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Opposition INDIA bloc has yet to announce its candidate, though sources confirm plans to field a joint nominee against the NDA's choice. A crucial meeting of Opposition parliamentary leaders has been scheduled at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, where the alliance is expected to finalize its selection.

According to informed sources, the INDIA bloc is deliberating among several potential candidates, with former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Mylswamy Annadurai emerging as a prominent contender. Annadurai, who played a supervisory role in the groundbreaking Chandrayaan-1 lunar mission, represents the Opposition's emphasis on scientific achievement and technological advancement.

The Opposition alliance appears intent on framing the electoral contest as a broader ideological battle centered on constitutional values and democratic principles. Additional names under consideration include Tushar Gandhi, the historian and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, whose nomination would underscore the contest's ideological dimensions against the BJP's governance philosophy.

Sources also indicate that the INDIA bloc is exploring the possibility of nominating a Dalit intellectual from Maharashtra, potentially adding another layer of representation to their candidate selection process. This consideration reflects the alliance's strategy to present a candidate who embodies diverse perspectives and backgrounds.

The Vice Presidential election represents more than a constitutional formality for both alliances, with the Opposition viewing it as an opportunity to challenge the ruling party's dominance while advocating for democratic institutions and constitutional protections. The outcome will determine who assumes the crucial role of Rajya Sabha chairman, wielding significant influence over the upper house's proceedings and legislative agenda.