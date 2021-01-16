Modi charisma intact: Across states approval at 44.55%

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma has remained intact in most of the states across the country with 44.55 per cent of the people backing him, with Odisha, Goa and Telangana leading the chart, as per the IANS C-Voter State of the Nation 2021 survey.

The survey was carried out among over 30,000 respondents from across the country, covering all the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The survey claimed that Modi's charisma is still intact in several states with people of Odisha backing him the most, followed by Goa and Telangana.

It said that 78.05 per cent of people in Odisha are very much satisfied with Modi's work, while 14.03 per cent people are satisfied to some extent with the Prime Minister's performance, and 7.73 per cent people are not satisfied at all. Modi has a nett acceptance of 84.35 per cent in the state.

Similarly, Modi's charm in Goa and Telangana also remains intact with a nett approval of 80.35 per cent and 72.03 per cent, respectively. In Uttarakhand, Modi's nett approval is 45.77 per cent.

However, in Punjab, the people are least satisfied with the work of the Prime Minister. The survey said that 20.75 per cent of people in Punjab are very much satisfied with Modi while 14.7 are satisfied to some extent and 63.28 per cent are not satisfied at all. The net approval of Modi in Punjab is minus 27.83 per cent.

In Tamil Nadu, Modi's nett approval is just 3.1 per cent with only 12.59 per cent of the people saying they are satisfied with the Prime Minister's performance.

In the Union Territories, the Prime Minister has a net approval of 31.99 per cent.

In BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh, Modi has a nett approval of 23.48 per cent with 45.56 per cent of people saying they are very satisfied with him, while 15.89 are satisfied to some extent and 37.97 per cent are not satisfied at all.

In Kerala, Modi's nett approval is 21.84 per cent, with 33.2 per cent saying they are very satisfied with the PM's performance and 27.72 per cent saying they are satisfied to some extent. As many as 39.05 per cent of the respondents in Kerala said they are not satisfied with the works carried out by the Prime Minister.