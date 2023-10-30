Modi, Egypt's Sisi bat for early restoration of peace

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modiand Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict and agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

In a phone conversation late on Saturday, the two leaders shared their concern over terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives and emphasised facilitating humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Modi and El-Sisi also deliberated on the implications of the current situation for West Asia and the world, according to an Indian read-out. "Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia," Modi posted on 'X' on Sunday.

"We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," he said. Modi had held phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in view of the conflict that was triggered by unprecedented attacks on Israel by Hamas militants on October 7.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world.

"Both leaders expressed their shared concern at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. The prime minister reiterated India's long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," it said.