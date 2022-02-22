Modi equating cycle with terror an attack on poor: Arvind Kejriwal

Lucknow: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks equating 'bicycle' with 'terrorism' as an attack on the poor, and indicated that his party will go with anti-BJP camp in case of a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing an election rally in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the state capital, Kejriwal said, "Yesterday, I heard the prime minister came (to Uttar Pradesh) and said that all those who rode cycles in the country were terrorists. This is a 'chhot' (attack) on all the poor who ride bicycles.



"The prime minister is calling all the poor 'terrorists'. All those who ride cycles -- when you press the button to vote, tell them whether those riding bicycles or the BJP men, are terrorists," he said.

Days after a court convicted 49 people for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, Modi had on Sunday said that had vowed to punish the perpetrators even if they took refuge in 'paatal' (hell), and accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of being sympathetic to such terrorists. He said he had wondered why the terrorists had opted for 'bicycle', SP's election symbol, to plant bombs in the initial blasts in Ahmedabad. Indicating supporting the anti-BJP camp in the event of a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said, "A man came to me and said Kejriwal ji, you are making big promises this elections, but will you win? I replied that all the surveys are saying that any particular party may not get the majority this time. "If we get the opportunity to form the government or any anti-BJP camp forms it… I will get all my guarantees (promises) fulfilled by whoever forms the government," he said.

The Delhi chief minister also accused Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of calling him a "terrorist."

"Tell me, if any terrorist has built schools/hospitals in the world? Does any terrorist arrange pilgrimages for elders?" he asked. Without taking the name of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, he said, "in the past seven years that Modi got his house and office raided by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, RAW and Delhi Police, but got nothing.

"When I asked what was found at my house, I was told nothing. When I asked why the raids were conducted then, I was told that some poet lives in Ghaziabad who said I am a terrorist. I came in his dream and told him seven years ago that I would divide India in two parts and become the prime minister of one. "I said 'prime minister, where will I break India into two parts?' Your ED, RAW or CBI did not get to know. You should shut down all these agencies and keep that poet…," Kejriwal told the rally.