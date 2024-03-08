Modi Government Offers LPG Subsidy on the Occasion of International Women's Day

LPG cylinder price reduction on Women's Day

PM Narendra Modi on X (formerly Twitter):

‘’Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, and more. This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade.’’

Women's Day special LPG discounts

The government has reduced the price of liquefied natural gas (LPG) cylinders by 100 rupees as a gift to women on International Women’s Day, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Friday.

An official from the Oil Ministry stated, "The ₹100 reduction that the prime minister announced will be implemented from midnight tonight."

LPG cylinder cost reduction announcement

“Today, on Women’s Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by ₹100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,’’ our PM tweeted.

Following the government-announced ₹100 price cut, the general public in Delhi can now purchase a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for ₹803. The targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year will be provided to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY25, according to Thursday's approval by the Union Cabinet. The number of PMUY beneficiaries has surpassed 10.27 crore as of March 1, 2024.