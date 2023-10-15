Modi govt using investigating agencies to harass opposition: AAP

Live
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday raised concerns on the questions asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from MP Sanjay Singh, who is currently under judicial custody in connection with alleged liquor scam.
AAP National Spokesperson Reena Gupta on Sunday said that the ED kept Singh in remand for eight days but interrogated him for only three hours.
"In the Modi government, agencies like the ED, CBI, Income Tax, and the police are being used only to harass opposition leaders. The ED should change its name to the Entertainment Department,” Gupta said while addressing a press conference.
"What's even more ironic is that the ED asked him mostly irrelevant questions. For example, the ED asked, 'Why did you take money from your parents?' If the ED had to ask such questions, they should have summoned him, but the ED is dancing to the tunes of its political masters," Gupta said.
The AAP spokesperson said that in the 15 months of the alleged liquor scam investigation, Singh's name never came up, but suddenly, the ED conducted a raid at his house and arrested him.
She further said that Singh has been staunchly addressing corruption cases involving Gautam Adani and PM Modi inside and outside of Parliament.
"But we are all soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal's School of Politics. The ED or anyone else cannot intimidate us," Gupta said.