Modi has already scored century in 1st 2 phases: Shah

Mainpuri (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already scored a century of seats in the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls.

Polling in the first two of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19 and April 26.

Addressing a rally in Mainpuri, Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"The accounts of both the princes have not been opened. It is a choice to develop and prosper the country.

Ram Mandir was constructed in five years. The Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party delayed Ram temple," he said.

Shah said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav did not go to Ram temple due to fear of the vote bank. "This election is between those who opened fire on Ram devotees and those who built Ram temple," the Union Minister said. "Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir even though the Congress said that it would not allow Article 370 to be removed.

We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with a surgical strike," Shah said. The Home Minister said that "we are in support of reservations, and no one can remove reservations". "We will not allow anyone to remove the reservations. The Opposition has opened a factory of lies. There was migration during the Samajwadi Party rule. Modi ended nepotism. Also, the 80-crore people of this country will continue to get free ration," Shah said, while appealing to the people to defeat nepotism and make Modi win.