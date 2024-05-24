‘C.D (Criminal or Devil)’ review: A genre-bending delight

Directed by Krishnam and produced under the SSCM Productions banner, "C.D (Criminal or Devil)" promises a unique blend of horror, suspense, comedy, and thrilling elements with its promotional material. The film makes way to theatres and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story centers on Siddhu (Vishwant), a young man living alone who harbors a deep fear of ghosts. His life takes an intriguing turn after watching the movie "Devil," which triggers a series of mysterious events, including the kidnapping of women in the city. As Siddhu grapples with his own fears, he finds himself embroiled in a complex web of supernatural occurrences and sinister forces. How the movie turns from here is the main crux of the story.

Performances:

Adah Sharma shines in the role of Raksha, delivering a performance that instills fear and uncertainty in the audience. Vishwant portrays Siddhu with conviction, effectively conveying his character's vulnerability and inner turmoil. Rohini adds a touch of humor to the narrative with her portrayal, while the supporting cast delivers commendable performances that enhance the overall impact of the film.

Technicalities:

The film excels in its technical aspects, particularly in cinematography and editing. The film effectively utilizes lighting and camera angles to create a tense and foreboding atmosphere, enhancing the overall sense of suspense and mystery. The editing is crisp and precise, maintaining a steady pace throughout the narrative and ensuring that the audience remains engaged from start to finish. Additionally, the use of sound and visual effects adds depth and intensity to key scenes, heightening the overall viewing experience.

Analysis:

With its engaging plot, solid performances, and polished technical execution, "C.D " emerges as a standout film. Director Krishnam demonstrates a keen understanding of genre conventions, seamlessly blending elements of horror, comedy, and suspense to create a captivating cinematic experience. The film's exploration of themes such as fear, identity, and the supernatural adds depth and complexity to the narrative, inviting audiences to ponder the mysteries of the human psyche. While some may find certain plot twists and turns predictable, the overall impact of the film remains undeniably entertaining and thought-provoking.

In conclusion, "C.D (Criminal or Devil) is a genre-bending delight that offers a fresh take on familiar tropes. With its compelling storyline, strong performances, and polished technical craftsmanship, the film is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Whether you're a fan of horror, comedy, or suspense, this movie has something for everyone, making it a must-watch for Telugu cinema enthusiasts.