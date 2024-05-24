Series win against Bangladesh a confidence booster for USA ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

The United States of America pulled off an incredible series win over Bangladesh when they won the second T20 in the three-match series in Houston.

The USA scored 144/6 in their 20 overs and restricted Bangladesh to 138 to win by six runs.



The win comes at a crucial juncture for both teams, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup just a few days away.



The USA captain, Monank Patel, said the team is focused on winning the third T20 and carrying the momentum into the World Cup. “I think the way our bowlers bowled in the powerplay and especially in the last five overs, we used the conditions really well, and they got the wickets at the right time. “I think if we win (the third T20) and get the confidence leading to the World Cup, it will definitely help us,” he said after the match.



Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said the loss is due to an issue with the players’ mentality and mindset, not a skill set issue. “I think it’s very disappointing for us. We lost wickets in almost every over in the middle. That is the main point I think we lost the match. I hope we can play some good cricket in the next match. I think it’s not the problem with the skill. We should change our mentality and mindset,” Shanto opined.



Bangladesh won the toss and put the USA in first. Skipper Patel (42) and Steven Taylor (31) gave the hosts a strong start, and Aaron Jones made a useful contribution (35) to help them to a competitive total at Prairie View in Houston.



Chasing a competitive 145 to win, Bangladesh captain Shanto (36) and Shakib Al Hasan (30) kept them in the chase but the rest of their batting crumbled and they were shot out for just 138, with three balls left in their innings.



For the hosts, Ali Khan picked up three wickets in the death overs to tilt the game in their favour.



The USA will be eyeing a 3-0 series sweep and that would serve as a major boost for the Patel-led side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29.

