Cong appeals to people to flatten PM’s arrogance

Bhubaneswar: Referring to BJP leader Sambit Patra’s controversial remark on Lord Jagannath, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday alleged that the Prime Minister is thinking himself to be above God and appealed to the people to break Narendra Modi’s ‘’arrogance’’ in this election.

Patra had told reporters in Puri on Monday that the State’s most revered deity, “Lord Jagannath, is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” After this remark created a controversy, Patra sought an apology from the Lord and his devotees.

Addressing a press conference here, Khera claimed that ‘’arrogance’’ is so high in the BJP that one leader is thinking that the PM is above God and the Prime Minister is silent on the issue. Modi neither sought apology nor removed Patra from the party, he said.

If Patra had been in Congress, he would have been removed from the party because Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge would not tolerate such behaviour, Khera said.