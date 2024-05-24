Cannes 2024: Matthieu Delaporte’s ‘The Count Of Monte-Cristo’ receives 12-Minute standing ovation

Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière’s three-hour French epic, The Count Of Monte-Cristo, garnered an enthusiastic reception at its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night. Screened Out of Competition, the film elicited nearly 12 minutes of applause, reflecting the audience's admiration for this latest adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' classic adventure novel.

The film stars Pierre Niney as Edmond Dantes, alongside Anaïs Demoustier, Laurent Lafitte, Pierfrancesco Favino, Anamaria Vartolomei, and Bastien Bouillon. All the lead actors were present at the premiere, adding to the event's star power. Notably, Pierfrancesco Favino is also serving as a member of the Cannes jury this year, adding another layer of prestige to the film's debut.

The Count Of Monte-Cristo recounts the harrowing journey of Edmond Dantes (Niney), a young man wrongfully imprisoned on his wedding day due to a malicious conspiracy. After enduring 14 years in the island prison of Château d’If, Dantes makes a daring escape. With newfound wealth, he adopts the persona of the Count of Monte-Cristo and sets out to exact vengeance on the three men who betrayed him.

Delaporte and de la Patellière co-wrote the screenplay, building on their successful collaboration on the 2023 two-part adaptation of another Dumas classic, The Three Musketeers. Their previous work set high expectations for ‘The Count Of Monte-Cristo’, which were evidently met, as indicated by the overwhelming response at Cannes.

Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired U.S. rights to ‘The Count Of Monte-Cristo’ ahead of its Cannes premiere and plans to release it later this year. This move mirrors the distributor's strategy with The Three Musketeers, ensuring that American audiences will soon experience this epic tale. Meanwhile, Pathé will release the film widely in French theatres on June 28.