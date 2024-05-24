Naveen holds rally in 4 dists, roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hit the campaign trail on Wednesday, rallying for party candidates in Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts. At the four rallies, Naveen accused the BJP leaders of spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears.

He also gathered feedback on the Odisha government’s flagship schemes and pledged to sustain public welfare programmes. In Khurda district, Naveen criticised Bhubaneswar MP and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi, alleging she tried to obstruct the ‘Puri Srimandir Parikrama’ and ‘Ekamra’ projects. Naveen urged voters to support BJD’s Manmath Routray, who relinquished a lucrative career as a pilot to serve Odisha’s people.

Addressing Aparajita’s claims about infrastructure spending, Naveen questioned her role in national highway construction, citing achievements such as foot overbridges and solar light installations as more significant. “Tell me, what is the role of the MP in the construction of highways?” Naveen asked.

Foot overbridge near Kalinga Stadium, installation of 7,000 solar lights and 20 minimax lights are the few significant works of your MP, he pointed out.

“As the Bhubaneswar MP, bringing Metro to the city, connecting the surrounding areas by ring road so that the suburbs like Khurda, Begunia and Jatni can be developed along with Bhubaneswar, could have been the notable works which could have been done,” the Chief Minister said.

Naveen also highlighted the BJD government’s industrial initiatives in Khurda, expressing disappointment at Aparajita’s purported lack of effort in attracting industries to Bhubaneswar or addressing local historical legacies like the Paika Rebellion.

While Naveen accused Aparajita of impeding progress, the BJP MP challenged him to a public debate, expressing astonishment at the Chief Minister targeting a first-time MP without verifying facts.

Naveen also conducted a roadshow in Bhubaneswar-North Assembly constituency here on Wednesday evening to canvass support for the MP and MLA candidates of the BJD. In a specially designed bus, Naveen led the roadshow from Rental Omfed Square to Patia via Saliasahi and Dhamana.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the stretch, waving to the Chief Minister, holding the BJD poll symbol and raising slogans hailing him. Many people were also seen enthusiastically clicking pictures on their mobile phones. Elaborate security arrangements were made in the entire area for the roadshow, police said.

During his brief speech from the top of the bus, the Chief Minister reminded the people of the BJD’s promise to provide free electricity to domestic consumers from July and extension of the health assurance scheme -- Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) -- for all.

Notably, the ruling BJD’s manifesto had promised to provide free electricity up to 100 units per month and a 50 per cent subsidy from 100 to 150 units, benefiting what the party claimed to be about 90 per cent of the population.

“‘Apana mane khushi ta’ (Are you happy with the government?). Naveen Patnaik ‘bhala ta’ ( is Naveen Patnaik good?),” he asked the gathering. The people responded to the CM saying “yes”.

The BJD has nominated Manmath Routray for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and sitting MLA Susant Rout for the Bhubaneswar-North Assembly segment.