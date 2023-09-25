‘Modi means guarantee of fulfillment of promises,’ says PM in Jaipur

Jaipur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Modi means guarantee of fulfillment of promises and added that he never makes false promises but has a track record of nine years which proves what he says.

He was addressing the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha’ of BJP in Jaipur, where he attacked the Congress accusing it of playing politics of appeasement and also talked about ‘red diary’.

“It’s important that Rajasthan gets new factories and industries however when there is ‘red diary’ and when each person is busy in cut and commission, who will be interesting in making investment here.

“Where there are cases of killings (referring to the Kanhaiyalal case without naming), how will investment come? This is Congress’ policy of appeasement. They are soft on terrorists and are giving full freedom to terrorists and hence there is no fear of law among criminals and hence it is clear that this government will go as it can’t promise safety to our mothers and sisters.”

He said that Congress and its “arrogant allies| are staunch opponents of women reservation and are trying to divert even such a big decision. “The Ghamandiya Ghatbandan are scared now so they will play a new game and will try to divide Nari Shakti and will spread rumors. Our mothers and daughters need to be careful and united.

“I have come from a poor family and my strength is my hard work and that's why my guarantee is strong and I am not making tall claims. However, my track record of last nine-years is witness,” he said. “Modi had promised One Rank-One Pension and Modi has fulfilled that guarantee. Till now those eligible under the scheme have received Rs 70,000 crore,” he said.

Modi said that when Congress was in government, it lied that it would implement One Rank One Pension and gave only only Rs 500 crore. “When the intentions are clear and there is confidence on self, then fulfilling the guarantees becomes the identity of the government,” he said. “We had the intention to wipe tears of Muslim women and hence brought law against triple talaq. Congress never had intention to empower women fraternity,” Modi said.

He said that the opposition is talking of women reservation now while they could have done it thirty years back but they never wanted women to ever get 33 per cent reservation. “Even today if they have come in favour of this bill, they have come under pressure from women. All of you sisters have come in a direct line in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act,” he said.

He said that the Congress and its “arrogant” allies are staunch opponents of women's reservation. “They are still putting pressure and hence the country's sisters need to be careful,” Modi said. Modi said that Rajasthan has a glorious history and culture and recalled the brave warriors of Rajasthan like Maharana Pratap, Panna Tai and many others, saying that Congress wants to erase our identity.

“They want to destroy Sanatan Dharma but Rajasthan will show the mirror to the arrogant alliance not only in this election but in every election. Rajasthan society is reading between the lines and understands their intentions. Ghamandiya Gathbandhan will face the blows and will get oprooted,” Modi said.

He said that he has visited the State of Rajasthan countless times. “But this is the first time I am addressing such a large gathering of mothers and sisters. I have only hard work to do and am fully engaged in your service. Whatever I say, I do. That's why my guarantees are valid. My track record of last nine-years is my witness,” he said.

He accused Congress of never fulfilling their promises. “They (Congress) made promises to farmers but did not fulfill them as the ground reality is different what they had promised to the farmers,” he said. He said that farmers are forced to sell their produce at low rates and the Gehlot government and Congress should be held responsible for it.

“They (farmers) need not worry as our government is standing with them,” he said. He said that people are losing their trust in the Congress government and said that the infamous paper leak cases has brought poor name to the state government. “Whenever papers are leaked in Rajasthan, people get worried. If BJP government is formed in Rajasthan, strictest action will be taken against the mafias who leak papers. Any mafia playing with the youth will not be spared,” he added.

Earlier, on the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, he reached his birthplace in Dhankya and paid tributes. He stood in an open jeep at the meeting place.“I have come to Jaipur at a time when India's pride is at its peak. India has reached the surface of the moon where no one else could. For many decades, our mothers and sisters were waiting for 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and in assemblies their hope has been fulfilled by the power of your vote. Your vote elected me and I guaranteed my service to you. Today, I have fulfilled this guarantee as well.”

He said that this is the time for opportunities for India and as well as Rajasthan. “India will be in the top three economies in the world in the next few years and for this, we need to bring Rajasthan in top states. This will happen when lotus blooms in India. Hence there is needs that BJP forms government in Rajasthan,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders were angry with police's strictness, as they alleged that police did not allow them to entry the venue. Modi’s meeting was held in Jaipur after four and a half years.