  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties

Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors." Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X