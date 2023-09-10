Live
- Country will be protected only if INDIA block wins 2024 elections, says M.K Stalin
- Industry stakeholders hail inclusion of startups as part of G20 Delhi Declaration
- 'Nothing Hindu' about what the BJP does says Rahul Gandhi
- If you believe in 'manifesting' ,then you're more likely to get 'bankrupt', says study
- At G20 summit, PM Modi makes renewed push for UNSC expansion; US, Russia, France praise outcomes under Indian presidency
- India to decide on crypto regulations after 'extensive discussions' globally, IMF-FSB paper to act as 'bottom line' : Official
- British PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty spend 45 minutes at Akshardham temple, enquire about its architecture and history
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan match halted in Colombo due to heavy rain; Rohit, Gill slam fifties
- Musk's ex-partner Grimes demands to see her son, in now deleted X post
- Rajnath Singh to open 90 BRO projects on Tuesday
Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors." Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.
