Modi Reflects On India's Progress And Future In Letter To Citizens

In a letter to the people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after completing a 45-hour meditation in Kanniyakumari, expressed pride in the country's development. He described the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as a significant democratic event, coinciding with his three-day spiritual journey.



"The development trajectory of Bharat fills us with pride and glory," Modi stated. Reflecting on his experiences during the meditation, he felt a profound energy and a sense of detachment from the political strife typical of election periods.

After concluding his campaign in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Modi traveled to Kanniyakumari, where he meditated, drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda. He felt a deep connection to Kanniyakumari, noting its historical and spiritual significance.

In his meditation, Modi thought about Bharat's bright future and the unity embedded in its vast landscape. He emphasized the importance of continued national development, inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and the cultural heritage of Kanniyakumari.

Modi praised Bharat's governance model, especially its efforts in poverty alleviation and technological advancements. He highlighted the global recognition Bharat received post-G20 and the pivotal role the nation plays for the Global South.

Addressing the future, Modi urged the citizens to embrace new dreams and responsibilities, focusing on reform, performance, and transformation. He stressed the need for speed, scale, scope, and standards in national endeavors.

Modi called for redefining heritage with modern values and shedding negativity for success. Reflecting on the nation's potential, he encouraged a 25-year dedication to making Bharat a developed nation by 2047.

The letter, written on his flight back to Delhi, encapsulated Modi's commitment to serving the nation, as he pledged in a message at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.