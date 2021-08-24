Modi speaks to Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.





Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2021

Modi tweeted, "Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan.

We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against Covid-19."