Modi speaks to Putin

Narendra Modi & Vladimir Putin (File Pic)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.


Modi tweeted, "Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan.

We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against Covid-19."

