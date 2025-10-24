  • Menu
Modi to skip ASEAN Summit

Modi to skip ASEAN Summit
Highlights

  • Likely to join Summit in Malaysia virtually
  • Cong calls it a move to dodge Trump

New Delhi: PM Modi will not travel to Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN summit later this week and will attend it virtually, putting an end to speculation over a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to represent India at the summit, which will be held from October 26 to 28.

Last month, Trump, in a Truth Social post, said he was looking forward to meeting Modi in the “coming weeks”, as India and the US looked to reset ties following a strain.

It led to speculation that the two leaders may meet at the ASEAN summit.

The decision to attend the summit virtually was made by the Prime Minister himself in an X post on Thursday. “Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship... Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi tweeted.

Modi has been a regular feature at the annual summit, attending it in person every year from 2014 to 2019.

