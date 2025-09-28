Modi unveils projects worth over `50,000 crore in Odisha

Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore across telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development and rural housing sectors.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Rs 11,000 crore infrastructure expansion projects in eight IITs - Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, Dharwad, Jodhpur, Patna and Indore - in order to increase 12,000 seats over the next four years.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of a rail flyover between Sambalpur City and Sarala at an investment of Rs 273 crore, and for the setting up of a semiconductor and electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) park in collaboration with IIT-Bhubaneswar.

The PM launched the MERITE (Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education) scheme, designed to improve quality, equity, research, and innovation in 275 state engineering and polytechnic institutions across the country. He also launched Odisha Skill Development Project Phase-II, which will establish world skill centres at an investment of Rs 1,979 crore.