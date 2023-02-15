Modi will be forced to face the power of truth: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Sharpening his attack on thePrime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the PM will have to face the power of truth.

"Truth is patient. Truth is polite.

You will be forced to face the power of truth, Prime Minister," he said. The Congress leader has been attacking the PM on the Adani row.

Gandhi had told a public meeting in his constituency Wayanad on Monday where he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the last person he would be scared of.

"It doesn't matter if he has all the agencies with him, because the truth is not with him. One day he will have to face the truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

At the public meeting, the Congress leader distributed keys of newly-built homes by the party in his constituency to 25 beneficiaries.

Rahul Gandhi used the latter part of his speech to take on Modi, saying that he spoke at length in Parliament about Modi's equation with Gautam Adani but the PM didn't reply to any question.

"The truth will always come out," he said. Congress General Secretary In-charge communication Jairam Ramesh has accused the Centre of trying to silence the party.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ramesh said, "JPC was constituted in Harshad Mehta case, then in Ketan Parekh case and now our demand is legitimate in the Adani-Hindenburg issue as public sector banks and LIC money is at stake.

"The Adani issue pertains to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia and Israel."

He said that the expunction of 'Parliamentary' words are unprecedented as in the past BJP had called Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh 'Mauni Baba'.

He said, "The majority members in JPC would be from the BJP, so why is it afraid of constituting the joint Parliamentary committee."

Jairam on Monday had tweeted, "Today in Supreme Court Solicitor General said Govt has no objection to a commitee to examine the Hindenburg report on Adani. Then why the stubborn refusal to a JPC which will anyway be dominated by BJP & its allies? But will the proposed committee investigate Hindenburg or Adani?" he said.

But, on Tuesday, he said that the subject of the petition is something different as it wants investigation in Hindenburg expose.

The like-minded opposition parties have been demanding a JPC to examine the whole issue as they alleged that public sector banks and LIC have lost money.