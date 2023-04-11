Modi will become PM for third time with more than 300 seats: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will again form the government at the Centre in next year's Lok Sabha election, winning more than 300 seats.

He asserted that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time in a row.

While addressing a rally of BJP workers in Assam' Dibrugarh, Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will be victorious in at least 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. According to him, the party is set to win big in the entire northeast, which accounts for a total of 25 seats in Lok Sabha.

"The Northeast was once thought to be a bastion of the Congress," Shah stated in a withering attack on the opposition party.

He said, "Despite Rahul Gandhi's yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra), the party struggled in the most recent assembly elections in three states in this region."

Polls were held in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. Besides getting the majority on its own in Tripura, the BJP also won the other two states with the coalition partners.

Shah referred to Rahul Gandhi's contentious comments made during his recent visit to Cambridge in United Kingdom by saying, "He (Gandhi) attacked India from foreign soil. If he keeps acting in this manner, Congress will lose support not just from the northeast, but from the entire nation."

He claimed that the more Prime Minister Narendra Modi is disparaged, the more BJP will expand.

According to Shah, the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, or AFSPA, has been repealed throughout 70 per cent of Assam and peace has been restored to Bodoland and Karbi Anglong.

"Also, border conflicts between the state and its neighbouring provinces have been settled," he said.